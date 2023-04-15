ELLENSBURG, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity softball team lost both games of its doubleheader Friday, April 14, as the Hawks fell to Ellensburg in 15-5 and then 13-3 defeats.
The Hawks came away with their record so far this season at 3-8.
"Overall today was not one of our better days, but there were some good things," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "I thought our pitchers, Kenadie (Schreindl) in game one and Rio (Hayes) in game two really battled for us. They had a pretty good week even though we didn’t have success in the win-loss column.
"If we continue to pitch better, we will have a good chance to scratch out some wins moving forward. Defensively we still have some work to do, but we are starting to make more of the routine plays. I know we had a lot of errors today, but there was still progress."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, hosting Connell for a South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader expected to start around 3 p.m.
"This is a tough game," Davis said. "We are going to keep battling, and I have confidence the girls are going to come out on the better side of this. They are such a great, fun group it makes this an enjoyable journey to be on with them.
"We must start hitting the ball better as a team if we want to start seeing more success on the scoreboard. Seven hits in a doubleheader is just not enough. We need to cut down on our strikeouts and look to start driving balls.
"One thing that would really help with both areas is our pitch recognition. Right now, we are struggling with knowing what we should and shouldn’t be swinging at in given counts and situations.
"As we gain more experience this should start taking care of itself a bit. We are a very young team. We, Brady (Svilich) and I, believe youth is a reason, but not an excuse. It’s on all of us to work hard, dig in and continue to improve.
"When you line up the type of schedule we play, you have to be on it every inning. Lately we haven’t been able to do that consistently enough. However, playing against quality, top-level programs like we do will no doubt pay dividends."
The Hawks look to bounce back from their setbacks Friday in Ellensburg.
"The Hawks threatened in the first inning of Game 1 when they had runners on second and third with two outs following an Adrienne Berube walk and a Kenadie Schreindl infield single, but couldn’t quite push anything across," Davis said. "It would have been nice to get on the board early in this one. I thought we had a real good chance, but it just wasn’t meant to be.
"We have struggled with starting fast offensively lately and it’s something we have to change moving forward. The first inning is the only time you are guaranteed to set your lineup exactly how you want, and we need to start capitalizing on the opportunities when they present themselves.
"The Hawks were able to come back and counter the lone Ellensburg run in the home half of the first with a run of our own in the second inning. Noey Lopez led off with a single to right and went to second on a bobble by the right fielder.
"The Ellensburg pitcher struggled to throw strikes a bit and we were able to use walks by Audrey Schild, Chuck Amick, and Rio Hayes to plate Lopez. The tie was short lived as the Bulldogs were able to score two runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead 3-1.
"At this point I thought we had a pretty good chance. I thought we would start hitting the ball and maybe take advantage of their wildness a bit to score some runs.
"Unfortunately, the third inning didn’t go our way. Kenadie Schreindl led us off with a single but was stranded on third base. The bottom of the third inning was a bit of a nightmare for the Hawks.
"We gave up seven runs on five hits in the frame alone. You add in a few walks and three errors, and they put up a big crooked number and we are now just battling to get back in the game.
"The Hawks were able to claw their way back into the game a bit with a four spot in the top of the fourth inning. Sandwiched in between walks to Chuck Amick and Rio Hayes was a Gracelyn Tonn hit by pitch.
"That brought up Adrienne Berube with the bases loaded. Adrienne was able to lift a 2-2 pitch over the right field fence for a grand slam to make it 10-5. In the process, Berube’s home run moved her into sole possession of the Hawks career home run record.
"It was nice to see Adrienne run into one there since she has been fighting through some things at the plate the last couple of days. Unfortunately, this is as close as the Hawks would get in this one.
"The Bulldogs tacked on two runs in the home fourth and closed it out with three runs in the fifth inning.
"We had one real bad inning in this one. However, that is something that’s been plaguing us in every game the last couple of weeks.
"We have to do a better job of playing clean defense and executing the basic fundamentals of the game. We show flashes but are lacking the consistency that good teams show day in and day out.
"Game 2 was very much like the first. We give up nine in the second and now, instead of competing for a win, we are trying to do our best just to make the game go seven innings.
"This time we gave up six hits and had two errors in the inning. We gave Ellensburg some chances and they capitalized. They really started to find the middle of the softball in game two and hit some balls well.
"Offense was a struggle for us all day. We only had seven hits total on the day with three coming in Game 2.
"The Hawks got on the board in the top of the second when Noey Lopez worked a one-out walk. She was able to score from first when Payton Moore laced a double into the left center gap.
"Payton really hit that ball hard. Hopefully she can continue to drive the hall like that more and more as the season goes on.
"The Hawks were able to score a run in the third without the benefit of a hit. Their final tally came in the sixth after Adrienne Berube led off with a single and eventually came around to score on an error.
"It was Adrienne’s second hit of the game to go with her triple in the first inning. That was all the offense the Hawks could muster.
"The Bulldogs were able to single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go with two in the sixth to close out the game by the final 13-3 margin."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.