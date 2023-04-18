COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity softball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, as the Hawks defeated Connell in 25-15 and 16-6 victories.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 4-8, their league mark at 3-0.
"Overall today was a great day," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Anytime you get a couple of wins it’s a good day. If they happen to be league wins, it’s that much better.
"We still have the whole season right in front of us. All of our goals are within reach. We are in a great spot. We just have to go out and seize it."
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 20, in Yakima as they take on defending state Class 1A champion Nooksack Valley High (of Everson, Washington) with a neutral site provided at Gateway Complex of Kiwanis Park.
"Even though it is a new team, they are still the defending state champions and a great program," Davis said. "We have tremendous respect for the way they do things. It is a monstrous opportunity for us to see how we measure up. We can’t wait to get back out on the field and get after it."
The Hawks look to pick up where they left off Tuesday.
"I thought we played pretty well tonight," Davis said. "Especially at the dish. We swung the bats well up and down the lineup. Some of the girls that have been swinging it well for us consistently continued that tonight.
"I also saw some kids that have been trying to fight through some things have a bunch of success today. Seeing kids have success is such a delight. Two kids that really hit the ball well in this game were Marissa Long and Audrey Schild. Audrey hit some balls right on the nose tonight.
"Overall, we had 36 hits in the two games. That many hits will always give us a chance to win. If we keep that up, we can be in the game against anyone.
"I thought our pitchers threw the ball pretty well today. Both Kenadie and Rio are working very hard on their pitching. That is not an easy place to be in this game. Both are handling it well and showing improvement each time out.
"How they threw the ball tonight will allow us to be in some ball games down the stretch run of our season. I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow.
"If there is one area where I think we could still clean up from tonight’s game it would be defense. We have to start playing cleaner defensively.
"Each time we make an error it has more impact than seen on the surface level. If we allow a couple of extra base runners, that is more pitches our pitchers have to throw, it allows the other team to turn their lineup over more often.
"These are the things that can hurt us big time if we keep allowing it to happen. We will continue to focus on this in practice.
"We need to get it cleaned up, and we will get it cleaned up. I know there is not one kid out there that doesn’t want to dig in and put in the work necessary."
The Hawks dominated the doubleheader Tuesday.
"If I was going to use one word to describe the bottom of the first inning of game one tonight it would be wow — as in, wow, the girls really broke out the lumber tonight," Davis said. "After sending 19 hitters to the plate and pounding out eleven hits the Hawks had hung a 14 spot on the board. Fifteen of the first 16 hitters reached base safely for the Hawks. I don’t know if I have ever seen that in all my years of coaching. We came out swinging and were hitting balls hard all over the field.
"Gracelyn Tonn, Rio Hayes, Adrienne Berube, and Noey Lopez all had two hits in the inning. Other Hawks to collect a hit were Kenadie Schreindl, Marissa Long, and Chuck Amick. Overall we had three extra base hits in the first innings.
"Adrienne Berube had a game in the first inning alone. Her first time up in the inning she hit a ringing rbi double into the right center gap to tie the game at two. That proved to be the appetizer.
"As she strode to the plate for her second at-bat of the first inning the bases were full of Hawks. Adrienne worked the count in her favor and hit a towering grand slam over the right field fence.
"That was the one that really blew it open for us. We had already scored six runs, which is good for any inning, but once she hit the grand slam we were really set up for success the rest of the game.
"Any time you have a 12-run lead after the first inning of a ball game you have to feel pretty good about yourselves. This was no exception. Being up by that many, I was very happy, but a little worried about some complacency settling in.
"In the top of the second a little bit of that happened. Connell was able to string some hits together to score four runs and get right back in the ball game. I was really hoping we could go out there and shut them down so we could get back in and try to score some more runs.
"That’s one area we need to improve on. Once we have a big inning it is important that we shut a team down and continue the momentum we have created.
"The second inning didn’t prove to be as beneficial to the Hawks as the first. Berube had a one out triple, she was able to score on a throwing error on the play, to plate the Hawks lone run in the frame.
"Even though we only scored one run, the inning wasn’t completely quiet. We still were able to work three walks to load the bases again. Unfortunately, this time we weren’t able to push any more runs across.
"To me that is still a bright spot though. The more often we can put ourselves in position to hit with runners on, and especially with runners in scoring position the more success we will ultimately have.
"Pitcher Kenadie Schreindl was able to retire the Eagles in the third inning without them scoring a run. The Hawks went to the home half of the inning looking to score some runs and end the game early due to the 15-run mercy rule.
"Chuck Amick led off the frame with a leadoff single. After a stolen base, she was able to score easily on a Gracelyn Tonn triple. Tonn came home on a Rio Hayes rbi double. Berube plated Hayes with her fourth hit of the game, a single to left, and Kenadie Schreindl then doubled off the right center wall.
"Marissa Long then scored Schreindl with her run-scoring single to bring the Hawks within one run of ending the game. Long advanced to second on when Noey Lopez reached on an error. Payton Moore then singled to left to load the bases.
"I probably should have scored Long on the play, but I was confident we would get the final run across with the bases loaded and nobody out. The odds are we are going to score somehow in that situation.
"However, it wasn’t meant to be. After an out at the plate, the Hawks were denied the mercy rule win in this inning after Audrey Schild lined into a double play. Audrey hit that ball hard, it was just right at them. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap and move on.
"The Eagles were able to claw back into the game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. This is one area we need to improve on. We have to get comfortable playing with a lead. Sometimes when you score a bunch of runs and have a bit of a cushion you start losing focus and let up a bit.
"I feel like that is what happened a little bit to us in Game 1. We have been talking a lot about maintaining focus the entire game.
"It is something we still need to work on. The Hawks were able to use a Gracelyn Tonn single and a couple of walks to plate two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
"Connell came right back with four more runs on four hits in the top of the fifth to make the score 22-15. The Hawks again looked to put a crooked number on the board in hopes of ending this game early.
"Finally, on the third chance they were able to do it. The Hawks capitalized on a lead off error and a walk to put runners on second and third for Audrey Schild.
"Schild was able to score one run with an RBI single to left field. Chuck Amick then walked to load the bases. After a force out at home and an infield popup, Adrienne Berube came up with the bases loaded and two outs
"Berube worked the count in her favor. Finally on a 2-0 count, she called game and scored the Hawks' last two runs on her fifth hit of the game.
"We had so many kids hit the ball well in Game 1. We had seven kids with multiple hits. That is very unusual. It is a much easier game when we hit the ball up and down the lineup. It was really nice to see today.
"Even some of the outs we did make were hit hard. That is what we have to do consistently if we want to become the team we hope to be.
"All the kids hit the ball tremendously well, but Adrienne Berube really stood out. To go with her second grand slam of the last three games, she also recorded the first cycle in Hawks history in this one. She has been a rock for us all year in the three hole and behind the plate as well.
"We really need her to step up big offensively for us and so far she has done that consistently all year. What a fabulous year she is having so far.
"Between games Brady (Svilich) and I challenged the girls to come out and start fast in Game 2. We wanted to match Connell’s intensity and send a message early.
"We weren’t exactly able to do that, but we also didn’t fall behind either. After trading a run each in the first inning, both teams were scoreless in the second inning. Connell was able to tack on one run in the top of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead.
"The Hawks were able to explode for a big inning again in the bottom of the third inning. The Hawks started the inning with walks to Berube and Schreindl.
"After the Eagles recorded an out on a rocket back to the pitcher by Marissa Long, Berube was able to score on the throw to first. Noey Lopez scored Schreindl on RBI double. Payton Moore walked, and Audrey Schild lined the first pitch she saw to center field for an RBI single.
"Chuck Amick was then able to hit a line drive over the center fielder's head for an RBI double to plate Moore. Rio Hayes kept the lineup moving with an RBI single of her own.
"After a second Berube walk of the inning, Kenadie Schriendl scored Hayes with an RBI single of her own. Berube and Schreindl were both able to score on a wild pitch and a throwing error on the play at the plate.
"Marissa Long doubled to right field and Noey Lopez singled sharply to left to put runners on the corners. Payton Moore hit an RBI single to left field to plate the 10th and final run of the inning.
"Lopez and Schild each had two hits in the inning for the Hawks. Overall, the Hawks were able to score ten runs on nine hits in the inning.
"Connell kept battling to stay alive, but the Hawks proved to be too much. The Hawks were able to close out the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with four runs.
"Marissa Long led off the inning with a ringing double down the left field line for her third hit of the game. After walks to Lopez and Moore Audrey Schild plated Long with a sacrifice fly to center field.
"Chuck Amick reached on an error, driving in the second Hawks run in the process. Gracelyn Tonn singled to load the bases for the Hawks. Rio Hayes drew a one out bases loaded walk to plate Moore.
"That brought up Berube, who singled home Amick with the game-ending run."
