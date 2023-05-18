ZILLAH, Wash. — Two runs in the top of the third inning put College Place High School's varsity softball team ahead for good Thursday, May 18, and the Hawks held on to win their postseason South Central Athletic Conference championship quarterfinal as they knocked off Zillah with a 6-4 decision.
The Hawks upped their win-loss record this season to 7-14 and put themselves in a district championship semifinal Saturday, May 20, at Connell High against Royal.
A victory over Royal will clinch the Hawks a spot in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Championship Tournament, May 25-27, while a loss would drop them to the consolation bracket in need of two more wins — all on Saturday at Connell.
"We know it doesn’t get any easier from here on out," Hawks coach Corey Davis stated in his game report. "It is good experience for this group and we are just going to go out, play hard, compete and see what happens."
The Hawks look to keep their momentum from their victory Thursday.
"Overall this was just a really good team win," Davis said. "Every single one of the kids played a role in the victory. It is cliche to say you want to peak at the end, but that’s what we are trying to do.
"Nobody knows what the outcome will be after Saturday but I do know if we play like this, we are the team nobody wants to play. Tonight was far and away the best game we have played all year. We only had one error, we were able to limit the walks, and we got some timely hits.
"This group has been working hard day in and day out to play the game ahead of time. That pre-pitch work really showed up tonight. It’s not something everyone that watches sees but when we look up and have our cuts in the correct places, outfielders backing up bases, you know they are getting it."
Eight of nine Hawks had hits.
"We are capable of even more offensively," Davis said.
The Hawks relished their win.
"Wow, what a difference five days can make," Davis said. "We talked a lot this week about how we can’t really possibly play any worse than we did on Saturday and how difficult it is to beat a team three times in a row.
"Since we played so poorly on Saturday, I think it made it easier for us to move on from that. I have to give the girls credit. They came out and balled out today. That was far and away the best softball they have played all year.
"Brady (Svilich) and I knew it was in there, and we have been telling people we were close. It was nice to see it all come together for a district playoff game. Hopefully the girls will have some more self-confidence after a performance like that."
The Hawks wasted little time jumping on Zillah.
"Gracelyn Tonn, started us with a one out double in the first and quickly came home when Adrienne Berube lined a 1-2 pitch past the left fielder," Davis said. "The Leopard defender made a great play on the ball to hold Berube to a long single.
"Adrienne really got in the middle of that one. It’s more of the same from her as she’s been our most consistent and dangerous hitter all year long.
"Berube would get to second base, but that’s as far as she would get. We were hoping for a couple there early to set the tone, but anytime you can score first it really helps."
The lead was short-lived as Zillah tied things up in the bottom of the first, scoring off Hawks starting pitcher Kenadie Schreindl.
"She walked the first two Leopards," Davis said. "It was early, and we still had the lead, but it was a bit of a here we go again moment from last Saturday.
"Schreindl was able to retire the next Zillah hitter to sort of calm things down for us. The Leopards were able to tie it when their cleanup hitter singled on an 0-2 pitch to score a run.
"Four hitters in and they have three base runners and a run. At this point, we are just trying to limit the damage. Schreindl bared down and got the next two hitters out to end the first at 1-1."
The Hawks not only broke the tie in the third, but they would stay out in front the rest of the way.
"Kenadie Schreindl and her battery mate, Adrienne Berube, both walked," Davis said. "Schreindl came home on a Noey Lopez fielder's choice. Berube was able to score when Zillah threw out Lopez trying to steal second.
"It’s a bit unusual to score two runs when the only hit of the inning didn’t play any role in it, but we will take it. Marissa Long’s two out single kept the Hawks rally alive, but she would get no further than first base."
Nerves soon frayed as Zillah got as close as 3-2, but then two more Hawks runs in the fourth gave them their largest lead of the game.
"Zillah was able to get one run back in the bottom of the third on a walk and a bloop double that narrowly eluded two defenders," Davis said. "I feel the fourth inning was a real turning point in the ball game. We had the lead the entire way, but just by the slimmest of margins. If we could get a couple more runs, it would allow us to relax and play with a lead.
"Payton Moore led off with a walk, and Audrey Schild singled to left to put runners at first and second for Chuck Amick. We are not a team that plays small ball too often. Our philosophy is generally to protect outs at all cost.
"In this situation, I felt it was important enough to move the runners to give up an out. We practice it, but admittedly probably not as much as we should. I knew it was the perfect situation. I knew Chuck would get her job done. That’s exactly what she did and moved the runners to second and third.
"You really can’t emphasize enough how good of a job that is. That is good, sound fundamental softball and unselfish softball as well.
"Schreindl was able to score both runners with a base hit to left. Two pitches later, Gracelyn Tonn recorded her second hit of the game to keep the rally going.
"At this point, with two on and one out, I thought we had a chance to really get out to a comfortable lead. But credit to Zillah. They wriggled off the hook and got out of it."
The Hawks nursed their lead to the end.
"Kenadie was able to hold Zillah at bay in the fourth with some help from her defense," Davis said. "After a two out walk, Zillah leadoff hitter Emma Flood singled to right field. As the Zillah runner tried to race all the way around from first. the relay from Sierra Brunner through Gracelyn Tonn was on the money and she found the ball waiting in catcher Berube’s glove for out number three."
The Hawks made bids to increase their lead the next two innings as Rio Hayes singled in the fifth and Chuck Amick singled leading off the sixth, but Zillah kept it a 5-2 game.
"A bit of a letdown," Davis said. "Chuck led off with the single in the sixth and immediately stole second base. I really thought we would get a run there.
"That is the exact reason why we have her hitting in the ninth spot. Our philosophy is that we put a kid with good bat-to-ball skills that can run in that spot so we can make things happen for the top of the order.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to get her pushed across. I really wanted a run or two more in that spot. I have the belief that in high school softball that you take any lead or deficit and divide it by two and play the game that way. I even told Brady, that might be the one that costs us."
But the Hawks were also foiling Zillah opportunities.
"The fifth inning was huge for us defensively," Davis said. "A leadoff single and a hit batter put two on and nobody out for the middle of the Zillah order.
"We had just got done telling Marissa Long, our third basemen, that a ground ball to her she could step on her bag. We almost spoke that one into existence as the first pitch was hit right to her and she was able to step on the bag and throw to first to complete the double play.
"That can really deflate a team. You think you’re about to rally. All the sudden, you go from the middle of a rally to two outs and one on in one pitch.
"I really thought that moment, and limiting the first inning damage was the ball game for us. Both of those situations have been getting away from us, so it’s nice to see it go our way tonight."
But the game was far from over, and Zillah cut the lead to 5-3 in the home sixth.
"We got the first two hitters out quickly and looked like we were going to retire the side in order, but a two out throwing error kept the Leopards at the plate," Davis said. "After a single plated the runner, another single put runners at first and third.
"I figured given the situation they were going to try to run early to give themselves a chance to tie it with a single. We went out and talked to our infield to settle them down and talk through the scenario.
"Sometimes this game gets sped up and things get out of control before you even realize it. Luckily this time we were able to slow it down.
"I had a hunch that Adrienne was going to throw the runner out, so I took all strategy off and told her to be ready and just play catch. Sure enough, the runner broke on the first pitch. Zillah had a play of their own on, but Gracelyn ran the would-be base stealer down before the runner on third could score for the final out."
Zillah would find itself back in a three-run hole by time the Hawks had finished their last round of at-bats.
"Leading 5-3 heading to the top of the seventh was big," Davis said. "It’s a good feeling knowing you have a lead that late. Brady and I discussed how we would have taken this scenario two hours ago. With that said, we still wanted an insurance run.
"Marissa Long lined a one out single to center for her second hit if the game. She then stole second and came to third on an infield ground out. Long was able to score on a wild pitch two pitches later with that insurance run.
"Adding one on there was so big. It allows everyone to be a little more calm. If they get a base runner, it’s not as big of deal. To manufacture one late was ideal."
Three outs away from finished off Zillah, the Hawks prevailed.
"The inning got off to a rocky start as we walked the leadoff hitter," Davis said. "That’s definitely not what you want to do with a three-run lead. Right there shows why that insurance run means so much.
"We were still able to just collect outs at this point. Schreindl got the next two hitters out via a groundout to shortstop and a fly ball to right. A two-out single plated Zillah’s fourth run of the game to pull them within two.
"With a runner on first, the Leopard six hitter hit a line drive directly at first baseman Payton Moore. Moore reacted and was able to glove it for the final out.
"That ball was hit right on the nose. Tater told us she had it the entire way, but I was much relieved when I realized it stuck in her glove."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.