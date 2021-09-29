MATTAWA, Wash. — A shorthanded College Place High School varsity girls soccer team lost, 6-1, to South Central Athletic Conference foe Wahluke here Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Emma Darnold tallied the lone Hawks goal, scoring in the second half.
They had only 11 players available due to injuries and suspensions, according to coach Russ Carder, and they were just overmatched.
"They performed admirably, only giving up two goal in the first half to a strong Warriors team," he said. "The legs just simply couldn't stand up to the onslaught."
The Hawks (2-6 record, 0-2 in the league) look to regroup Thursday when they next play at Royal, starting at 6 p.m.
