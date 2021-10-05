COLLEGE PLACE — Kiona-Benton handed College Place High School's shorthanded varsity girls soccer team its third straight loss in the South Central Athletic Conference here Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a 5-1 defeat.
Emma Darnold scored the only goal for College Place (2-8 overall, 0-4 in the league), converting an assist from teammate Jennna Vinyard in the second half, but they still trailed 4-1.
Without any substitutes available, injuries during the match would force the Hawks a player down most of the night.
"In what was expected to be a competitive match turned south as injuries again played their part," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "With only 11 eligible players to start the match, they knew it was going to be a challenge."
However, the Hawks managed to be competitive.
"Some great defensive work out of the players on the field kept them in the game," Carder said. "They allowed two goals in the second half, but Jasmyn Ramirez, Brooke Foertsch, and Isabel Ramirez played their hearts out to protect the goal. Maria Villagomez and Anahi Salazar did the shuttling work in front of them to force the Bears into defenders."
The Hawks look to regroup for their next match Thursday as they host La Salle starting at 6:30 p.m.
