College Place High School's golf team competed Thursday, March 23, as the Hawks played the Walla Walla Country Club course for the second of four nine-hole matches in the annual Blue Mountain Cup.
The Cup is scheduled to continue Monday, March 27, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Weather proved challenging at times Thursday, but the Hawks managed some good performances.
"They persevered through windy conditions to conclude the week on a strong note," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "Highlights from the match include back-to-back pars by Ryan James and a couple first bogeys from the brand new members of the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.