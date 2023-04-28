OTHELLO, Wash. — College Place High School's boys golf team competed Friday, April 28, in the Othello Invitational at Othello Golf Club.
Hank Thompson, Ryan James, Nick Lackey, Huck Harrison and Azrael Turney participated for College Place, with the Hawks tallying 316 strokes to complete the tournament.
"The top three players went around twice for 18 holes, and the other two players played just nine holes," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "The scores were based upon the two best 18-hole scores and the two best nine-hole scores from the remaining players."
The Hawks are scheduled to next compete Monday, May 1, in Mattawa, Washington, at Desert Aire Golf Course.
They look to continue their strong play from Friday in Othello.
Thompson led the Hawks with his 94.
"The fourth time he has posted this score this season," Collier said. "While his long game was inconsistent, his putting was focused and saved his round.
"Ryan James was close behind shaving four strokes off his personal best, and more than 20 strokes off the first score he posted this season. He fired a 107.
"Next, was Nick Lackey, also posting a personal best 18-hole score for the season as well as a personal best 55 nine-hole score. His game was more consistent overall, leading to his success.
"Huck Harrison, who played nine holes, won a few bogeys and shot his best as well.
"Azrael Turney played nine holes. His driving was consistent, and he had a successful round also."
