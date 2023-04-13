College Place High School's golf team competed Thursday, April 13, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course as the Hawks hosted a South Central Athletic Conference meet with La Salle, Zillah and Wapato.
Team scoring placed the Hawks third as Hank Thompson, Ryan James, Nick Lackey and Clark Fairbanks combining to finish the 18 holes with 439 strokes.
"Their best score of the year," Hawks athletic director Kenneth James reported.
The Hawks are scheduled to next compete Wednesday, April 19, in Sunnyside, Washington, at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
They look to continue their strong play from Thursday at Vets.
Thompson placed fifth on the individual leaderboard while James shot his personal record score.
Lackey was at his best for the second week in a row, and Fairbanks joined him in the top 15 overall.
The Hawks also had Seth Anderson cutting nine strokes in his second try at 18 holes alongside teammates Huck Harrison and Azrael Turney.
