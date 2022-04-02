UMATILLA, Ore. — College Place High School's golf team set several personal records Friday, April 1, as the boys and girls competed in their first 18-hole match of the season at Big River Golf Course with the Hermiston Invite.
"For the girls, Elliot Dawson and Alison Scruggs led the way — both shooting personal records for nine-hole scores and 18-hole scores," coach Allison Colliers said. "Megan Foertsch demonstrated her mental toughness, being the only player on the whole team to see improvement in their score on the more challenging back nine.
"Highlights included a drained 20-foot putt for Elliot, six bogeys for Alison, and stellar sand wedges for Megan.
"For the boys side, Lash Corbett broke 100 — firing a personal best 94 — while freshman Clark Fairbanks posted a personal best nine-hole score of 57 on the front nine to post his first 18-hole score of 125.
"(Nick) Lackey was unfortunately unable to complete the round, but provided positive support for his team.
"Highlights included consistent long game for Lash and great drives for both Clark and Nick."
They will next play April 13 in Pasco at Sun Willows Golf Course in their first league match of the season.
