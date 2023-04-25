COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, competed Tuesday, April 25, for the Hawks against Connell.
The meet ended with College Place girls winning all five of their matches as Tiana Tran and Kat Avila both prevailed in singles while the Hawks also had victories from the doubles duos of Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, Lydia Hayden and Jessie Sharp, Arialee Amsing and Zoey Murdock.
Gabe Fazarri tallied the only win for College Place boys.
"It was another great day of tennis for the Hawks," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said.
Both the boys and girls are back at it Wednesday, April 26, in Zillah.
The Hawks look to build off their performances Tuesday against Connell.
"Another clean sweep victory," coach Ferraro said of the girls. "Tiana Tran lead the team out today with a 6-1, 6-1 win over her opponent. Tiana continues to have hard and well-placed hits. All of her hard work really shows off on the courts.
"Second singles player Kat Avila took down her rival in two quick 6-0 sets. All three doubles teams came out strong and won their matches by a large margin.
"Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande's partnership keeps growing stronger as they take down opponents. Lydia Hayden and Mimi Morrell also have built a strong team that is dominating out on the courts with fearless play. Lastly, Jessie Sharp and Arialee Amsing, another strong and growing team also lit up the court with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
"The boys team showed a lot of grit today and played many good games and continued to grow. (They) played a lot of good tennis today, though not all of it showed through on the score boards.
"The star of the boys match today was Gabe Fazzari whose match lasted over two hours. Gabe won his first set 7-5, then lost the second set in a tie break. Gabe took time to analyze what he needed to do to win and came out strong in his third set winning 6-0, claiming victory over his Connell opponent Marcus Morrill."
