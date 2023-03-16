COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's 2023 girls tennis team opened its season with a victorious South Central Athletic Conference meet Thursday, March 16, as the Hawks bested Granger in all five matches.
Tiana Tran and Kat Avila both scored wins in singles play for the Hawks while Granger forfeited all three doubles matches.
"The Hawks girls team was lead by No. 1 singles player, Tiana Tran, who came out strong this season earning her first win over her Granger opponent, Marian Alaniz," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "With consistent hits and grit that doesn't stop, Tiana is a formidable adversary. Tiana won in two hard-fought sets.
"Kat Avila stepped into a new role this year as No. 2 singles player and lit up the court. Kat dominated her match from beginning to end, winning in two sets 6-1, 6-2.
"These two seniors are a great one-two punch leading off for the Hawks."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Monday, March 20, as they host Weston-McEwen with action to start at 3:30 p.m.
