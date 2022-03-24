COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls tennis team dominated Zillah in their Thursday, March 24, meet.
The Hawks won every match.
"Shining bright once again, Sumi Leavell put her skills to work against her opponent, and had a quick, clean win 6-0, 6-0," Hawks coach Sahsa Ferraro said. "Our first doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, just keep getting stronger and more dynamic the more they play together. They won their match in two sets with some well place alley shots and hard serves.
"Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra won their match as well, playing well together and making smart decisions in their placement. Karen Perez and Genesis Martinez made short work of their match, winning 6-0, 6-0.
"All of the girls varsity team played well today. Their hard work at practice is paying off."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 29, at Royal.
