COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's girls tennis team bested Wahluke in all five of their matches Tuesday, April 19, while boys play saw the Hawks dropped all four.
Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran scored victories for the College Place girls (7-0-1 record) in singles, and their team also swept doubles with wins by
Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, Veronica Sierra and Emma Morasch, Karen Perez and Katherine Avila.
The Hawks next play Thursday at Connell.
They look to build off strong play against Wahluke.
"Each one of the girls did a fantastic job today," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Started off with Sumi Leavell easily handling her match with a 6-0,6-0 win. After her, Tiana Tran won her match 6-1, 6-1.
"Both of these singles players are tough athletes," Ferraro said. "Sumi has been working on perfecting her serve, and from the way her opponent reacted to them, it is definitely working. Tiana's relentless returns are gaining in speed and accuracy, making her even more of a threat to her opponents.
"First doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, started off strong and continued," Ferraro said. "Both displayed tough net shots and strong play from the back. Grace's tough swings from back court often found their mark and scored points, while Mia's precision net play cut the rallys short.
"Second doubles team, Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra, also dominated their match," Ferraro said. "Both of these tennis players were smart in their ball play and placement and really come together in a team, relying on each other's strengths.
"Third doubles team Karen Perez and Katherine Avila left it all on the court in their match, pulling off a close win for the Hawks," Ferraro said. "Kat ran for those hard to get ball, putting them back over the net, while Karen rocked it at the net."
Ferraro also saw several positives in boys play.
"The boys team played close, skillful matches against the Wahluke Warriors today," Ferraro said. "Mason Wilwand played a tight game against his opponent. Many of their games went to duese and all of them were hard won.
"Mason's skillset just keeps improving with every new match he plays," Ferraro said. "He ended up losing this match, but his hits, serves, and approaches were all at a higher level than I have seen him play.
Gabe Fazzari battled hard against his opponent, using athleticism and well placed hits, but wasn't able to defeat his challenger," Ferraro said. "Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano also played well, but were not able to get the win in their match.
"These two are improving quite a bit and are really melding as a team."
