COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls tennis team won its meet Wednesday, March 22, as the Hawks defeated McLouglin High in four of five matches.
"Overall, an amazing day on the courts," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said.
The Hawks are back at it Thursday, March 23, at Connell.
They look to build off several highlights during their win Wednesday.
"No. 1 singles player, Tiana Tran, came out strong with an 8-5 victory," Ferraro said. "Following this up was first doubles pair Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande who won their match with a clean 8-0 win.
"Second doubles team Lydia Hayden and Mimi Morrell won their first match playing together in a sound 8-1 victory. And third doubles team Jessie Sharp and Arialee Amsing defeated their adversaries with an 8-2 win."
The only victory for Mac-Hi came in singles with Avery Lewis defeating Katherine Avila, 8-2.
