CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's girls tennis team won a South Central Athletic Conference showdown Thursday, March 23, at Connell High as the Hawks took all five matches.
Tiana Tran and Kat Avila were victorious in singles play for the Hawks, who also had doubles wins from Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, Lydia Hayden and Jessie Sharp, Arialee Amsing and Zoey Murdock.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 28, as they host Zillah with action expected to start around 3:15 p.m.
They look to stay strong after their dominating play at Connell.
"A clean sweep victory," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "First singles player Tiana Tran came out strong with a 6-1, 6-2 win over her opponent. Tiana continues to build up her power to go alongside her consistent strokes.
"Second singles player Kat Avila took down her rival in two clean 6-0 sets. Kat’s desire to work hard and learn the singles game is shining through on her performance on the court.
"All three doubles teams came out strong and won their matches by a large margin. It was another great day on the courts."
