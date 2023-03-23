Weather Alert

Showers over central and northeast Oregon and far southeast Washington this afternoon and evening will be accompanied by snow pellets and gusty outflow winds. While most showers will not strengthen into thunderstorms, there may be a stray thunderstorm in the vicinity. Travelers should be prepared for heavy snow shower and outflow winds 25 to 35 mph that will cause difficulty in driving. If you hear thunder, seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.