COLLEGE PLACE — Connell handed College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team its fourth straight loss here Thursday, Sept. 23, with a 6-0 setback.

The loss kept College Place (1-5 overall) winless in the South Central Athletic Conference after two matches so far this season.

"A close first half ended at 2-0 to the visitor, which they continued into the second half," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.

The Hawks look to bounce back Saturday in Burbank, with their match scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments