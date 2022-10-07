CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Thursday, Oct. 6, at Connell High, as the Hawks fell in a 4-0 defeat.
The Hawks (3-7 overall) came away still winless in their division.
"A good game by most accounts, though the score would suggest something different," Hawks coach Russ Carder reported.
The Hawks next play Tuesday, Oct. 11, hosting Naches Valley with action scheduled to start around 6 p.m.
They look to bounce back from the rough outing in Connell.
"The Hawks were on the receiving end of some questionable referee decisions that led directly to goals from the host Connell Eagles," Carder reported. "Starting in the 10th minute, a free kick from about 35 yards out was given to the Eagles. Played into the back post, it was initially saved but the rebound was reacted to quicker by the hosts and slotted home.
"The Hawks didn't make it easier on themselves nine minutes later when we gave away a goal kick straight to the opposition who scored.
"The 2-0 scoreline came into half but was added to in the 55th minute when a long boot up the sideline was latched onto and put away.
"It was made 4-0 in the 62nd minute when a corner was played in and the initial defense was not sufficient and scored."
