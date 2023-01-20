CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at Connell High as the first-place Hawks picked up their fourth straight win with a 47-11 rout.
The Hawks upped their league record to 6-0, their overall mark now 14-2.
They are back at it Saturday night in Yakima at La Salle High.
The Hawks will be coming off their big win Friday in Connell.
"They liked the feeling of seeing their name on the top of the league standings," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "Several of the girls made that same comment before the game.
"I told them to come out and play to prove that's where we belong — and that's what they did."
Grace Casagrande wound up leading all scorers with 16 points for the Hawks while teammate Sumi Leavell had 10, Lena and Lucinda Weaver each had 6, Jenna Hill added 3, Adrienne Berube and Hadlee Gies each chipped in 2.
The Hawks went to halftime up 22-0.
"Used a swarming halfcourt trap to get several first half steals," coach Hill said. "They were able to convert on many of these steals to get an early lead.
"I was really happy with our team defense tonight. We were working on a new defensive set for us, and they did a great job for the first time ever running it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.