COLLEGE PLACE — Strong defense and balanced scoring was on display for College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team Thursday, Dec. 1, as the Hawks opened their 2022-23 season victorious over DeSales with a 38-29 win over the Irish.
Lucina Weaver tallied a team-high 11 points for the Hawks while teammate Sumi Leavell added nine points, Elli Andrews had eight, Jenna Hill six, and Lena Weaver chipped in four as Hadlee Gies converted a free throw.
But the Hawks took over midway through the first half when their defense began dominating the Irish, who mustered only five baskets over the final three quarters.
“You always hear the comment that defense wins games, and it definitely was the case for us tonight," Hawks coach Julie Hill stated afterwards. "We struggled with our shooting percentage. But because of our defense, we were able to get the ball in our hands much more than we allowed it to be in the hands of our opponent.
"As a result, we attempted 56 shots to DeSales’ 29. Even with only shooting 25 percent as a team, this enabled us to get the win.”
The Hawks are back at Saturday, Dec. 3, in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High School with action scheduled to start around 4 p.m.
They look to continue their successful start to this season after defeating the Irish.
The Hawks used their press to make 30 steals with each of them recording at least one.
“I was very happy after the first quarter with our defensive play,” coach Hill said. “We weren’t getting after them at first, which I will chalk up to it being our first game and getting the nerves out of the way.
"Even though we had not worked on our press in practice yet this year, I threw the challenge at them and told them to get to work. I trusted this team and their ability to step up and just work hard — even if it wasn’t that pretty.”
But the Hawks still came away more confident.
“What excites me as a coach is knowing we will shoot better than that in the future," coach Hill said. "If we can continue to play scrappy, tenacious defense and have an advantage in possession time and shots put up, we will do well.”
Meanwhile, the Irish hope to bounce back when they next play Friday in St. John, Washington.
Emmalyne Jiminez led all scorers in the season opener with 15 points, all from 3-point range, for the Irish while teammate Morgan Thomas had eight points, Anniston Jiminez three, Headi Scott two.
The Irish went to the second quarter up 10-8, but then the College Place defense shut them down for the rest of the night.
"College Place came out and pressured us early, and that got to us," Irish coach Wyatt Withers said. "Overall, it was a good experience for our first game. Our half-court defense held things together for us, and senior Emmalyne Jimenez's five 3-pointers was a big help on the offensive side.
"I believe we'll be able to make the necessary adjustments in the future to handle the pressure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.