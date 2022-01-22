COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won one of its two South Central Athletic Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Hawks came away with their overall record this season at 9-5 while their mark in the division is 3-2.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Mattawa, Wash., at Wahluke High School.
"We look forward to a strong finish in the final two weeks of the regular season," Hawks coach Julie Hill said.
On Friday, Jan. 21, at home in College Place, the Hawks fell to Connell in a 55-37 setback.
Adrienne Berube led the Hawks with 9 points, Sumi Leavell and Grace Casagrande each had 7, Jenna Hill and Megan Foertsch each had 5, Lena Weaver 4.
They went to halftime down 26-23, having overcoming an early shooting slump. Weaver, Foertsch and Casagrande connected on 3-pointers in succession.
"It was the story of two halves," coach Hill said. "Other than a few break downs in transition, the Hawks played stellar defense in the first half."
But the third quarter saw Connell extend its lead with an 11-5 run before pulling away in the closing minutes.
Back at it Saturday in College Place, the Hawks knocked off La Salle in a 59-45 win.
They went to halftime up 33-25.
No further details are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.