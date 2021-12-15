COLLEGE PLACE — Shea Kasenga notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team here Tuesday, Dec. 14, as the Hawks came away with a 58-41 win at Walla Walla Valley Academy.
The Hawks (2-1 record) made the most of WWVA turnovers as they outscored the Knights, 38-11, in the second and third quarters.
Lena Weaver had 10 points, 8 steals and 4 assists, teammate 10 Jenna Hill had 10 points, 6 steals and 5 assists, Grace Casagrande had 9 points and 2 steals, Sumi Leavell had 8 points and 5 steals, Megan Foertsch had 4 points and 9 rebounds, Vianky Amparo had 2 points and 2 steals, Kenadie Schreindl had 2 points, and Summer Aronson had 1 points and 2 steals.
"Hawks girls varsity basketball team used tenacious defense and balanced team scoring to defeat cross-town opponent," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "After staying almost even in the first quarter, College Place put in a full court press which disrupted the flow of WWVA's offense. This caused multiple turnovers leading to buckets for CP and a 21-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter.
"CP had great contributions from everyone on the team which led to all players putting up points."
The Hawks look to keep playing strong Friday night when they host Royal with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Knights will be hosting Burbank.
