COLLEGE PLACE — Sumi Leavell tallied 15 points for College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the Hawks notched their third straight win to open this season as they crushed Walla Walla Valley Academy in a 53-16 rout.
The Hawks (3-0 record) also had Adrienne Berube scoring 10 points, Lucinda Weaver eight, Lena Weaver and Grace Casagrande each put up six, and Jenna Hill added four while both Kenadie Schreindl and Elli Andrews chipped in a basket.
Using their full-court press to force turnovers early on, the Hawks finished the first quarter up 17-3 and never looked back.
"The defense worked well together," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "They trapped and got steals to get several quick, easy buckets."
The Hawks next play Friday, Dec. 9, as they host Burbank with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
Their hot start to this season continued against WWVA.
The Hawks have made 28 steals per game.
“I am encouraged to see the way this group of girls is working together,” coach Hill said. “They rotate well on defense and work hard to move on the pass rather than sitting back to see where the ball is going.
"This enables them to get a high number of steals that they convert into transition points.”
Meanwhile, the Hawks committed only 18 turnovers.
"Still more than we want as a team, but it is improving,” coach Hill said, “Last season, I think we probably averaged almost 30.
"Our biggest struggle is patience. We want to score right away. But we are working on this, and I am excited that the girls seem to be getting it.”
The Hawks also kept each other involved on offense.
"They are also unselfish and are willing to let anyone who has the best shot take it," coach Hill said. "As a result, we usually have a high number of our girls put up numbers in the scoring column."
Leavell led the way Tuesday, including her 4-for-4 shooting at the free-throw line.
"Sumi is fun to watch driving to the hoop," coach Hill said. "She is creative and drives with purpose."
WWVA is back at it Thursday, Dec. 8, in Cowiche, Washington, at Highland High.
