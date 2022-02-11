COLLEGE PLACE — For the first time in College Place High School girls basketball history, the Hawks won a postseason playoff as the varsity squad held off Kiona Benton for a 49-30 victory Friday, Feb. 11, in a loser-out playoff of the District 5 1A Tournament.
The Hawks (13-7 overall) now face another must-win Thursday, Feb. 17, in Toppenish, Washington, where they will take on Connell. The winner would then have a shot at advancing to regionals if they can win one more district playoff Feb. 19 in Mattawa, Washington.
But the Hawks have already made history with their victory Friday.
"It took eight years, but College Place finally broke a its streak of postseason losses with a second-round district playoff win," Hawks coach Julie Hill said.
Their season hung in the balance three days after they had fallen to Toppenish in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
Grace Casagrande would lead all scorers Friday with 14 points for the Hawks while teammate and Sumi Leavell added 12 as she converted 8 of 10 free throws, Jenna Hill helped with 7 points, Lena Weaver 6, Megan Foertsch and Kenadie Schreindl each had 4, Summer Aronson 2.
They went to the fourth quarter up 42-16.
The Hawks had won both of their regular-season matchups with Ki-Be, but coach Hill said she had expected the Bears would come to play.
Her team jumped on Ki-Be right away, with Casagrande open underneath for 10 of their first 11 points.
But the Bears refused to roll over, Hill said, using pressure of their own to slow down the Hawks before intermission.
"We talked at halftime about playing our game," Coach Hill said. "We got a little too over-confident after our quick start. We needed to settle down, take care of the ball and stop throwing it away. We were letting them dictate how we were playing and were making silly mistakes."
The Hawks then put the game out of reach by the end of the third quarter with an 18-5 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.