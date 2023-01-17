COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home as the Hawks defeated Royal to stay in first place with a 60-45 victory.
The Hawks upped their record in the division to 5-0 while their overall mark improved to 12-2.
They next play Friday in Connell.
The Hawks look to build off their victory Tuesday.
They went to the fourth quarter only up 44-40.
"Even though we ended up winning by 15, it felt like we won by two," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "I didn't relax until about the last 52 seconds."
Royal kept the game close with an aggressive defense the forced the Hawks into 36 turnovers.
"We need to get better at taking care of the ball and making good decisions with our passes and drives," coach Hill said. "We made this game much closer than it should've been by forcing passes we didn't need to make."
The Hawks countered with strong defense in the final minutes, their starters still going strong.
"With Jenna (Hill) throwing her shoulder out multiple times in this game and others being in foul trouble, some of those girls played a lot of minutes," coach Hill said. "They were tired those last eight minutes, but they played with heart and grit.
"They did not want to lose this game."
The Hawks dominated the fourth quarter.
"This was a good game mentally for us," coach Hill said. "To have a small lead most of the way, see ourselves go behind by three in the third and then dig deep and find the energy and determination to finish so strong and get the win — I'm proud of their effort tonight."
Sumi Leavell scored 8 of her game high 21 points in the fourth quarter while also grabbing seven rebounds.
Grace Casagrande played through early foul trouble to get a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Lucinda Weaver scored 8 points, Adrienne Berube chipped in 7, Lena Weaver had 6 and Kenadie Schreindl had 4.
The Hawks finished the night making 16 of 19 free throws.
"I'm extremely happy about this stat," coach Hill said. "As coach (Angie) Potts said after the game, we'd have lost that game if we shot free throws the way we shot them last year.
"I'm especially proud of Adrienne when it comes to free throws. She's been struggling at the line this season and she wasn't happy about that. She's been putting in extra work; staying after practice to shoot free throws. It paid off tonight as she went 5-for-6 from the line."
