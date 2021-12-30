College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team took home the DeSales Christmas Classic title Thursday, Dec. 30, with a hard-fought 47-43 victory over Troy, of Idaho, in the championship game.
Sumi Leavell scored 18 points for the Hawks (5-2 record), including 16 in the second half, while teammate Grace Casagrande had 15. Jenna Hill and Kenadie Schreindl each had 5, and College Place also got baskets from Shea Kasenga and Megan Foertsch.
Illness, injury and foul trouble had the Hawks shorthanded by the time their 11-point lead was down to 44-43 late in the fourth quarter, but they prevailed.
"I'm super proud of the whole team tonight," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "From those who had to cheer from the bench to those who came in at the end after sitting the whole game and giving us valuable minutes to those who played the whole game and gave everything they had."
The Hawks next play Tuesday night in Connell, Wash., starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.