COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at home as the first-place Hawks crushed winless Wahluke in a 66-28 rout.
The Hawks upped their overall record so far this season to 16-2 with their league mark at 7-0.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting Toppenish with their opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
Coming off the victory over Wahluke, the Hawks ride a six-game winning streak.
"They have to remain focused, work hard and believe in themselves to finish this season strong," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "Our goal tonight was to come out and play aggressive, tenacious defense no matter the score.
"We have to do this and keep up our habits of intensity, or we will suffer in future games."
Kenadie Schreindl, Sumi Leavell and Grace Casagrande each scored a team-high 14 points Friday.
Jenna Hill added 9 points, Lena Weaver had 6, Adrienne Berube 4, Lucinda Weaver 3, Elli Andrews 2.
"Kenadie Schreindl played probably her most aggressive game of the season, chasing down rebounds, hustling back to get a stop on defense and getting herself in good position for the pass inside," coach Hill said.
The Hawks went to halftime already up 38-14, and coasted the rest of the way.
"One thing we still need to improve on is our turnovers," coach Hill said. "We are just getting too impatient and making passes we shouldn't make.
"If we can clean these up, we will do even better as we have more chances to score."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.