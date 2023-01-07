MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Jan. 6, at Wahluke High, as the Hawks picked up their fifth straight victory with a 61-20 rout.
The Hawks upped their overall record so far this season to 10-1, with their mark in the league at 3-0.
"A complete team effort," Hawks coach Julie Hill said.
The Hawks next play Saturday as they host Wapato with the opening tip scheduled around 6 p.m.
They look to stay on track after their win Friday.
Grace Casagrande led the Hawks with 13 points while teammates Sumi Leavell and Lena Weaver each tallied 10 points, Lucinda Weaver added 8, Jenna Hill 7, Adrienne Berube 6, Tiana Tran 4, Elli Andrews 3.
All of them, along with Kenadie Schreindl, also grabbed at least one rebound as Berube pulled down eight as Schreindl, Leavell and Casagrande each snatched five.
"I was really happy to see this and see better effort in keeping their (Wahluke) girls off the boards," coach Hill said.
The Hawks came out strong, mounting a 17-5 lead after one quarter.
Most of their scoring had come in the first five minutes.
"We were playing good defense, blocking out, getting steals and capitalizing on those efforts early in the game," coach Hill said.
The Hawks went to halftime already up 28-11, but came back out energized to put the game out of reach.
"I think in the second quarter, we got a bit lackadaisical and sloppy and weren't working together," coach Hill said. "We'd just come down and throw up the first 3 we saw — which was pretty much the first pass.
"After discussing this at the half, (we) settled down and played more as a team in the second."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.