BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the first-place Hawks dominated Kiona-Benton in a 52-23 rout.
The Hawks wrapped up their regular season schedule undefeated in the league with their overall record at 18-2.
They advance to the postseason district playoffs, hosting their first playoff Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Hawks made short work of their Friday game.
"One goal in mind: finish the regular season with a strong win vs. Ki-Be," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "They did that in convincing fashion as the whole team saw plenty of minutes."
Grace Casagrande and Lena Weaver finished as their top scorers with 10 points apiece while teammates Adrienne Berube and Elli Andrews each had eight, Sumi Leavell six, and Hadlee Gies added four as Tiana Tran, Kenadie Schreindl and Jenna Hill each chipped in two.
"The win tonight was a complete team win with everyone making valuable contributions," coach Hill said.
