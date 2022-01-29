TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won one of two matchups in South Central Athletic Conference action over the weekend, and the Hawks came away with their overall record at 10-6 while 4-2 in the league.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play the night of Monday, Jan. 21, when they host Wahluke with the opening tip around 6 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 28, in Mattawa, Washington, the Hawks won at Wahluke in a 49-22 victory.
Grace Casagrande and Sumi Leavell led the Hawks balanced scoring attack with 12 points each. Lena Weaver added 9, Megan Foertsch 7, Kenadie Schreindl 6? Summer Aronson scored a bucket while Hadlee Gies drained a fourth quarter free throw.
Coach Jule Hill stated, "We really worked tonight on trying to maintain our intensity regardless of the score. Whether we're up by 20 or down by 20, we can't afford to get sloppy or lazy. I think the girls did a good job of that tonight."
Back at Saturday at Toppenish, the Hawks suffered a 56-33 loss.
"The Hawks fought hard while each starter played almost the whole game, going the first three quarters with no subs," Hill reported. "With COVID and injuries taking out several players, the girls really dug deep and gave their all.
"It's tough when the other team can constantly rotate bench players in. Our whole bench played four quarters of JV so we didn't have many quarters to play with," Hill said.
"The Hawks started out strong and came out on top after one quarter. Toppenish fought back the next two quarters and used quick perimeter ball movement to wear down the Hawks defense.
"We have some work to do and adjustments to make as we will most likely see these girls again in the playoffs. Tonight was a great learning game for us if we can take what we learned and make those improvements," said Hill.
"Grace Casagrande led all scorers with 16 points, Sumi Leavell chipped in 8, Megan Foertsch had two three pointers to add 6 points and Mia Ferraro came off the bench to hit a three."
