COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team won one of two South Central Athletic Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Hawks came away with their record this season at 6-5 overall with a 1-2 mark in the league.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Royal.
On Friday, Jan. 14, in Benton City, the Hawks picked up a 56-12 win.
"It was good to have a game again after Tuesday's game was cancelled with Naches," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "The girls were ready to play and we had a goal to come out stronger right away.
Sumi Leavell scored 15 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Hawks while teammate Adrienne Berube had 12 points off 6 offensive rebounds, Grace Casagrande had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Lena Weaver had 7 points, Jenna Hill had 6 points and 6 rebounds, Megan Foertsch had 3 points and 6 rebounds, Ashley Romero had 2 points, and Kenadie Schreindl added a free throw.
They went to halftime up 28-5, and kept pulling away the rest of the night.
"After a slow first couple minutes, we were able to get going behind an aggressive trapping press," coach Hill said. "Forcing Ki-Be turnovers and capitalizing on them helped us build an early lead.
"We still need to work on our patience offensively which will help us stop trying to force passes and shots that aren't there."
Back at Saturday, the Hawks fell to Royal in a 47-40 loss.
Jenna Hill led the Hawks with 14 points, Adrienne Berube added 13, Sumi Leavell 10, Kenadie Schreindl 4 and Megan Foertsch and Lena Weaver each contributed with 3.
"What a great comeback for the team tonight," coach Hill said. "After seeming to have a lid on the bucket for the first eight minutes and getting off to a 12-point first quarter deficit, the Hawks were able to slowly scratch their way back in.
"Switching to a man defense seemed to light our competitive fire. After allowing Knight forward Brynn Morgan to pretty much shoot at will in the first quarter, we held her to only two buckets the rest of the game.
"Even though we started out shooting cold, the girls never gave up and never stopped believing they could get back in the game. They didn't panic and slowly chipped away at the lead.
"We like to break the game down into smaller chunks and smaller goals. They knew they just had to do the little things. And they did. By putting up the same number of points as the Knights in the second quarter, outscoring them by 4 in the third and dominating the fourth 20-5."
