BURBANK — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team rallied to take Burbank into overtime here Tuesday, Dec. 7, but the Hawks ended up with a 42-40 loss.
Shea Kasenga and Sumi Leavell were the top scoring Hawks (1-1 record), each with 16 points.
But they spent most of the night playing catch up after falling behind 6-2 in the opening minutes.
"The Hawks overcame a cold shooting first quarter to battle back and hang right with Burbank for the rest of the game," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "We were running our offense well and getting a lot of good shots; they just weren't falling like we wanted them to."
The Hawks went to the fourth quarter only down 28-23, and nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win in regulation.
"The Hawks stayed close until finally taking the lead in the last minute," Hill said. "After a missed free throw, Burbank was able to drive the length of the floor to tie it up at the buzzer."
Despite the Hawks comeback, Burbank prevailed in the end.
"Overtime saw a good defensive battle with Burbank connecting on enough to eke out the two-point win," Hill said.
The Hawks look to bounce back Dec. 14 when they play at Walla Walla Valley Academy with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
"It was a good experience game for us," Hill said Tuesday. "We haven't been in that many close games, and it showed that we can play hard and never give up for the whole game, always believing that we can do what we need to do to win."
