NACHES, Wash. — The College Place High School football team fell behind 26-0 after one quarter the night of  Friday, Sept. 24, and dropped a South Central Athletic Conference game to Naches Valley, 52-20.

The Hawks scored touchdowns in each of the last three quarters, but their record fell to 2-2 on the season.

Nicholas Josifek threw touchdown passes of 28 and 80 yards to account for C-P's first two scores of the game.

The Hawks trailed 39-6 at halftime and 52-14 at the end of the third quarter.

