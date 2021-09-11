COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's football team improved to 2-and-0 on the young season the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 11, after posting a 21-6 home victory over Warden.

The Hawks have allowed just two touchdowns this season. They gave up one score a week earlier when they defeated Mac-Hi 54-7.

"We're on a roll," Hawks' coach Mike Holden said. "Our kids have bought in to the program."

College Place broke a scoreless stalemate late in the second quarter with a pair of T.D.s.

Quarterback Nick Josifek threw a 35-yard pass to Davis Fry for the first score, Holden said. The second tally came on a double pass - a 40-yarder from Josifek to Fry to Jesse Mink, Holden said.

"I'm pleased with him," Holden said of Josifek. "He has persevered and worked hard. Overall, he had a great game."

College Place's defense produce the Hawks' final points of the day. Mink ran an interception back 65 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, Holden said.

The Hawks play their South Central Athletic Conference South Division opener next Friday at Zillah.

