COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's football team improved to 2-and-0 on the young season the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 11, after posting a 21-6 home victory over Warden.
The Hawks have allowed just two touchdowns this season. They gave up one score a week earlier when they defeated Mac-Hi 54-7.
"We're on a roll," Hawks' coach Mike Holden said. "Our kids have bought in to the program."
College Place broke a scoreless stalemate late in the second quarter with a pair of T.D.s.
Quarterback Nick Josifek threw a 35-yard pass to Davis Fry for the first score, Holden said. The second tally came on a double pass - a 40-yarder from Josifek to Fry to Jesse Mink, Holden said.
"I'm pleased with him," Holden said of Josifek. "He has persevered and worked hard. Overall, he had a great game."
College Place's defense produce the Hawks' final points of the day. Mink ran an interception back 65 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, Holden said.
The Hawks play their South Central Athletic Conference South Division opener next Friday at Zillah.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.