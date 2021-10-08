ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's cross country program had Joshua Courtney and Lauren Green each besting individuals in their respective races here Thursday, Oct. 7, and the College Place boys also wound up topping teams.
Courtney took first place with teammate Jio Herrera the runner up less than six seconds behind him, and six more Hawks would make the top 13 out of 79 with Conner Hawkins, Jacob Courtney, Daman Burgener, Azaiah Garcia, Max Wilwand and Zeke Durand finishing in succession.
"It’s awesome to see so many Hawks orange jerseys grouped up so far near the front of the race," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "Josh ran a very tactically sound race today. He didn’t panic when other racers were ahead of him in the first half, but he did the necessary work to get into position going into the final mile.
"Josh and Jio battled until the end, where Josh took the final lead and the victory."
The Hawks next run Saturday in Cowichee at Apple Ridge XC Course.
"We have lots of tired legs right now, as we’re coming off of a big training block, but I’m happy with the progress that the team has made in response to all the hard work they’ve put in thus far," Durand said.
Saturday's races will serve as a preview to the district championships Oct. 28 at Apple Ridge, and the Hawks look to stay strong.
In addition to the individual victory, countless teammates were close behind.
"The boys dominated the overall race, placing our top eight runners in the top 12 overall racers," coach Durand said. "Zeke Durand did some crucial work for that pack of six Hawks runners. He hung on during the fast paced first loop, and then led them most of the second loop of the race course."
College Place boys completing the 5-kilometer run also included Isaiah Hawkins (19th), Luke Christensen (22nd), Mason Wilwand (30th), Eli Durand (33rd), Aaron Middlemas (36th), Gavin Simmons (40th), Keenan Pewitt (50th), Conor Mebes (52nd), Drew Wipf (53rd), Aiden Potts (56th), Gabe Fazzari (59th), Isaac Miller (61st), Michael Bjornberg (63rd), Cooper Bissell (65th), Jorge Ramos (68th), Gabriel Watson (69th), Samuel Anguiano (70th), Franky Amparo (73rd) and Vastiany Lara (75th).
Meanwhile the smaller girls race was neck-and-neck with College Place last among its three teams, but only five points separated them from the top spot.
However, they had Green crossing the line first out of 27.
"It was great to see Lauren get her first-ever race victory, and against some tough opponents," coach Durand said. "She didn’t panic in the first half as she ran in second place, but then she showed her strength and stamina when she caught the leader and never looked back."
Green was soon followed by Alexis Fadness (ninth), Lena Weaver (10th), Jera Bjornberg (22nd), Kathy Avila (23rd) and Tiana Tran (24th).
"Our girls team, overal,l has had some bumps and illnesses this past week so it was great to see some bright spots emerge," coach Durand said. "Lena Weaver and Alexis Fadness each had solid performances today and scored well for our team."
