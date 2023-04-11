COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys and girls tennis teams competed against Royal in a South Central Athletic Conference East Division dual Tuesday, April 11, as the Hawks saw their boys win three of five matches while the girls dropped all five.
Mason Wilwand and Gabe Fazzaro were both victorious for the Hawks in singles play as was the doubles duo of Vasty Lara and Isaac Miller.
"The CPHS Hawks boys tennis team had a banner day today, walking away with the win against Royal," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Overall, the team had a great day with many victories and moments to celebrate."
The Hawks are scheduled to next compete Thursday, April 13, in Mattawa, Washington.
They look to build off strong performances Tuesday against Royal.
"First singles player, Mason Wilwand played a long and hard fought match, splitting sets and winning in the third set 6-4," Ferraro said. "Mason's game play has really stepped up a notch this year and he is able to play tough physically as well as mentally.
"Gabe Fazzari, number two singles, blasted through his opponent in two decisive sets, 6-1, 6-1. Gabe's playing today was energetic and smart, moving his opponent and placing the ball to make the point.
"First doubles team, Vasty Lara and Isaac Miller were also successful tonight winning a long, difficult battle that lasted over two and a half hours."
Meanwhile, the girls team saw some positives.
"All of the girls played hard today, but we were definitely not at our best," Ferraro said. "There were definitely things to celebrate and moments of great tennis, but overall I hope today's match was a learning experience and gives the team something to build and grow from.
"Next round should look much better against Royal. The team now has a target."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.