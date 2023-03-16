COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's 2023 boys tennis team opened its season with a loss in South Central Athletic Conference action Thursday, March 16, as Granger bested the Hawks in four of their five matches.
Mason Wilwand scored the only victory for College Place.
"The Hawks boys tennis team was lead off by a strong win from No. 1 singles player, Mason Wilwand," coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Mason has only gotten stronger with each season, and this year was no exception. His serves and ground strokes are harder and more precise than ever, and he put hem to gook work in his first victory of the season over his opponent, Kenyon Slade, from Granger."
The Hawks also saw strong play by Gabe Fazarri in singles as well as the doubles pairs of Vasty Lara Cisneros and Sam Anguiano, Isaac Miller and Armando Avila, Mikey Bjornberg and Jason McEwen.
"There are many new faces to the boys team this year, and they are learning a lot every day at practice as well as their first match of the year," Ferraro said. "There were some moments of greatness in every match I watched, definitely a solid foundation to build on."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Monday, March 20, as they host Weston-McEwen with action to start around 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.