CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys tennis team wound up defeated in its South Central Athletic Conference clash Thursday, March 23, at Connell High as the Hawks managed to win only two of five matches.
Mason Wilwand and Gabe Fazarri both were victorious in singles play for the Hawks while Connell swept doubles.
"Overall, the boys competed very well against their opponents and showed a lot of growth," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "It was fun to watch them compete."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 28, as they host Zillah with action expected to start around 3:15 p.m.
They look to bounce back from their setback Thursday at Connell.
"Played a lot of good tennis today, coming close to winning the match," Ferraro said. "Both singles players brought home a win today. No. 1 player Mason Wilwand won in two sets, 6-4. 6-2, and Gabe Fazarri, our No. 2 singles player, won 6-4, 6-0. Both of these athletes came out to win today and showed a lot of grit and determination as they played through their matches.
"The doubles teams all worked hard and though there were some very well played points and a lot of marked improvement in game play, they did not manage to bring home the win today."
