COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys tennis team won its meet Wednesday, March 22, as the Hawks bested McLouglin High in four of five matches.
Singles play saw Mason Wilwand defeat Diego Ledezma, 8-0, for the Hawks while teammate Gabe Fazzari topped Moses Lua, 8-2.
Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano gave the Hawks a victory in doubles as they defeated Bryan Garcia and Connor Matchelor, 8-4, and Mac-Hi also forfeited a match.
The Hawks are back at it Thursday, March 23, as they play at Connell.
"All of these athlete's played well today and are ready to take on Connell," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said.
Elder Fambona and Bryan Martinez gave the Pioneers their only win as they edged Isaac Muller and Armando Villa, 8-6.
