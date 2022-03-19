COWICHE, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss Saturday, March 19, at Highland High.
The Hawks (2-2 record) went to halftime down 2-0.
"Early start at Highland was detrimental as time was compressed," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "No rhythm today couple that with a lack of cohesion and mistakes that lead to all three goals. The simple passing was forgotten for holding onto the ball.
"Highland was a good compact team who were strong across the park. The players needed more intelligent work off the ball to create the passing lanes that would in turn create a foundation on which to build attacks.
"Alan Alvarado and Erick Flores pushed the team. Christian Diaz was a wall at the back. Cesar Flores brought an understanding of what was needed and performed admirably."
The Hawks look to bounce back Tuesday, March 22, at Royal.
