College Place High School's 2022 boys soccer season kicked off with strong performances in a pair of mini-games Saturday, March 12, at Walla Walla High.
Christian Diaz, Ezequiel Martinez and Oscar Diaz recorded shutouts defending the College Place net against both Wa-Hi and Hermiston, while teammate Oscar Ponce scored against the host Blue Devils to give the Hawks a 1-0 victory.
"These two mini-games were about learning who we are as a team," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Lots of heart, abundant skill and a predator up top. The journey has begun."
The Hawks next play Tuesday, March 15, hosting Kiona-Benton starting at 6 p.m.
