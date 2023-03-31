PROSSER, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team lost a nailbiter Thursday, March 30, at Prosser High as the Hawks fell in a 2-1 thriller.
Alan Alvarado scored the lone goal for the Hawks, who saw their record so far this season drop to 0-7-1.
They are scheduled to next play April 11 when they host Wahluke for a South Central Athletic Conference match expected to start around 6 p.m.
They look to build off an exciting affair Thursday in Prosser.
"Alvarado’s goal was a peach," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said.
Oscar Diaz and Mateo Car came close on their shots for the Hawks, but Prosser limited them to the one goal.
"All missed narrowly from distance in the first half," Gervis said.
But the Hawks still challenged Prosser
"Oscar (Ponce) had a great stop and goal line clearance at the post on a corner kick in the second half to keep the score tied," Gervis said. "They fought together as a team, defended as a unit and knitted together some nice passing combos with everyone getting involved in possession.
"We just couldn’t find a way through in the final third. The wind and sun conspired against Doni (Hensley) in the second half for a long ball that just carried over him for the winner."
