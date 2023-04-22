COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team was victorious Saturday, April 22, as the Hawks defeated Clarkston in a 5-2 win.
Allan Martinez tallied two goals for the Hawks (2-12 record) while teammates Jose Martinez, Oscar Ponce and Alan Alvarado joined in the scoring spree.
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 25, as they head to Kiona-Benton for a South Central Athletic Conference match.
They look to pick up where they left off Saturday.
"Scored five unanswered goals in the first half," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Allan Martinez scored two, Jose Martinez scored from the penalty spot. Oscar Ponce scored a nice goal cleaning up in the middle of the box. Then Alan Alvarado finished with a banger from the top of the box.
"The goals were part of a team ethic of passing and moving, and there were some fine passes."
