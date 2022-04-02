COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team finished its week on a positive note Saturday, April 2, as the Hawks defeated Zillah in a 3-0 win.
The Hawks (5-5 record) look to build momentum when they next play April 12 at Kiona-Benton.
On Thursday, March 31, in Mattawa, Washington, the Hawks suffered a 9-0 loss at Wahluke.
The Hawks were coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss Tuesday to Connell.
"This team played so well on Tuesday and yet today there was no energy or drive," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "They didn't work for each other. They simply gave away great swathes of the field to an opponent who could put more than three passes together.
"The goals were not things of beauty but soft preventable goals. We move on hopefully understanding that everyone is in this together."
Back at it Saturday, the Hawks rebounded with a victory over Zillah.
"Varsity was joined by members who all got to play as varsity players for the first time," Gervis said. "A classic goal by Oscar Ponce got things moving as a lovely headed goal finished off a good movement involving a number of plays.
"Axel Escalante tormented the Zillah backs all afternoon. Oscar Diaz moved into midfield and got things moving creating space. Harold Javier Morales Ramos cleaned up the messes at the back.
"Definitely a spring break performance. Time to recharge for the second half of the season."
