COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team went to halftime Thursday, April 28, even with Wahluke in a scoreless draw, but then it unraveled as the Hawks wound up with a 3-0 loss.
The Hawks (7-9 overall) saw their record in the South Central Athletic Conference East Division drop to 4-8, leaving them tied in fourth place as Warden defeated Mabton.
"A very strong first half with team shape good and a very robust middle with Alan Alvarado and Oscar Diaz controlled the space," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "The Hawks created many opportunities, but scoring boots were in the cupboard. Eventually, the Hawks gave up goals but can be proud of their effort."
The Hawks look to bounce back
