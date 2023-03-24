COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team lost its South Central Athletic Conference match Thursday, March 23, as the Hawks suffered their third straight shutout loss with Mabton handing them a 2-0 setback.
The Hawks saw their overall record so far this season drop to 0-4-1 with a league mark at 0-3-1.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, at Royal High.
The Hawks look to end their scoring drought.
Their only goals this year came in the second match of the season, March 16, when they battled Warden in a 2-2 draw.
The Hawks still challenged Mabton.
After scoring both its goals in the first half, the Hawks stifled Mabton the rest of the night.
"Outstanding team performance, every player put in a shift," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Great passing and passion and work rate.
"We had our opportunities, but nothing came to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.