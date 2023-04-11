COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Tuesday, April 11, as the Hawks fell to Wahluke in a 7-0 rout.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season at 0-8-1.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 13, in Warden, Washington.
The Hawks look to bounce back from their loss Tuesday.
They went to halftime down 3-0 before Wahluke put the match out of reach.
"We gave up too much space in the midfield and, being an excellent team, Wahluke used that control to dominate proceedings," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said.
