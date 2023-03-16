COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Thursday, March 16, as the Hawks captured their first victory so far this season by edging Warden in an overtime shootout.
Oscar Diaz and Allen Martinez both scored in regulation for the Hawks (1-1 record) before Martinez added another during the shootout, as did Donovan Saldana as well as Axel and Oscar Ponce while teammate Devin Smith protected their net.
"Two sweet goals from Oscar Diaz and Allen Martinez took us to the half in complete control," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "A little unraveling and Warden was back in the game scoring two goals.
"On to overtime with nothing but stalemate. The game went to penalty kicks. Allen Martinez, Donovan, Axel and Oscar Ponce all buried their penalty kicks, and Devin Smith in goal put the pressure on Warden. They succumbed."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 18, as they host Walla Walla High School's team starting at 1 p.m.
