MABTON, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Tuesday, April 18, as the Hawks fell to Mabton in a 3-0 setback.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 1-10-1, their league mark at 1-8-1 ranking their seventh out of eight teams.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 20, hosting Royal with their match expected to start around 6 p.m.
The Hawks look to bounce back from their loss Tuesday at Mabton.
They went to halftime only down 1-0 and battled to the end.
"Some great saves by Devin Smith helped keep us in the game," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Donni (Hensley) was a battering ram in the back. There were chances."
