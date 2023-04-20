COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team lost its South Central Athletic Conference match Thursday, April 20, as the Hawks fell to Royal in a 5-1 setback.
Axel Escalante scored for the Hawks off a feed from teammate Allan Martinez, but they still came away with their overall record so far this season now 1-12 while their league mark dropped to 1-10.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 22, hosting Clarkston High with action expected to start at noon.
They look to bounce back from the loss Thursday.
The Hawks saw some positives.
"Recovered after an early own goal to get a quite superb goal from Axel Escalante who finished off a cross from Allan Martinez with a stunning header that snapped the goal net back," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "All of the players worked incredibly hard with Oscar Ponce and Oscar Diaz making the defense sturdy with numerous interceptions."
