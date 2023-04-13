WARDEN, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team competed in an epic South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Thursday, April 13, ending with the Hawks battling Warden to a 3-3 draw.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 1-8-1.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 15, hosting Connell with the opening kick expected around 1 p.m.
The Hawks look to build off their hard-fought Thursday in Warden.
"The lads went down 3-0 on a good goal and a couple of preventable ones," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "We got one back from Allen Martinez before the half, and there was belief. Oscar Diaz scored a finish after we attacked the box and crossbar. Finally, a nice run from Allen Martinez resulted in a goal and we were all tied up.
"That was the epitome of a team working together. Went to PKs, and they did not go our way."
